Attention NEET (UG)-2021 candidates, NTA releases important notice regarding admit cards, check here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021, said on Thursday (September 9, 2021) released an important notice regarding the admit cards of the NEET (UG)-2021 exam.

It said, "Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issue has been resolved now. So, the candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/).

The testing agency also advised candidates and their parents to keep visiting the official NTA websites at www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at

neet@nta.ac.in," it added.

It is worth noting that the National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET (UG) – 2021 at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on September 12 from 02:00 to 05:00 pm in Pen and Paper mode.

The NEET (UG)-2021 Admit Card was released on September 6 on the NTA NEET website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.