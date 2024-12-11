Techie Atul Subhash’s Serious Allegations On Judge Rita Kaushik Before Suicide; Who Is This Family Court Judge?

The suicide of Atul Subhash, a prominent AI engineer, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Subhash left behind a 24-page suicide note and a nearly hour-long video in which he made serious allegations against his wife, Nikita, her family, and members of the judiciary. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Subhash’s wife and in-laws. Subhash further accused Family court Judge Rita Kaushik of demanding lakhs of rupees to settle his case.

Accusations Against Judiciary

Subhash’s suicide note detailed allegations of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary. He accused Judge Kaushik of demanding hefty bribes to settle his case, claiming she sought ₹5 lakh in return for a favorable judgment. He also alleged that a court clerk had demanded ₹3 lakh in 2022 for scheduling hearing dates. Subhash’s refusal to comply, he claimed, resulted in a court ruling against him, mandating a monthly alimony payment of ₹80,000 to his estranged wife.

In his note, Subhash accused the judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where his in-laws reside, of demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh. Subhash had written a letter to the President of India, condemning the criminal justice system and calling attention to what he described as a rising trend of false cases filed by estranged wives against their husbands.

Allegations Of Bribe and Harassment

Subhash’s suicide note also painted a grim picture of judicial harassment. He claimed that the court clerk’s demands for bribes were routine and alleged that Judge Rita Kaushik promised to resolve his case by December 2024 if he paid her privately.

Who Is Judge Rita Kaushik

Judge Rita Kaushik, born on July 1, 1968, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has had a distinguished career in the judiciary. She began as a Junior Division Civil Judge in 1996 and served in various capacities across Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Mathura, and Amroha. She played a key role in Ayodhya, where she was the Principal Judge of the Family Court from 2018 to 2022. Currently, she serves as a judge in Jaunpur.

Kaushik’s educational qualifications include a BA Honors, an LLB, and an LLM, all completed with high distinction.

Public and Legal Reactions

The tragic case has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for a thorough investigation into Subhash’s allegations and judicial practices. Legal experts and activists have urged the judiciary to address corruption claims and restore public confidence in the legal system. Subhash’s death has reignited debates on systemic reforms and the challenges faced by men in matrimonial disputes.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have assured that the matter will be handled with the utmost seriousness.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).