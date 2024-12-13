Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Police said on Friday that no one has been arrested in the Atul Subhash suicide case so far. Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said that special teams of the police department have launched a hunt for the accused persons.

"The Marathahalli police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint of the brother of the deceased person. The case is being probed by the officer of the rank of a police inspector. A comprehensive investigation has been taken up as the case is being discussed widely on social media and in society," he stated, as quoted by news agency IANS. "It is our duty to get justice for the deceased person, and the accused will be tracked soon. The police are gathering evidence in the case," Dayanand stated.

Earlier, IANS sources had claimed that Karnataka Police arrested the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of late Atul Subhash, who committed suicide on December 9 over an alleged demand by his wife's family for Rs 3 crore as a settlement.

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Top Updates

1. Atul Subhash ended his life on Monday, leaving behind a 40-page death note and a 90-minute video explaining how he was allegedly tortured by his wife.

2. A four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, which is the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash and pasted a notice. "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days," reads the notice, as quoted by news agency ANI.

3. In his suicide note, Subhash also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

4. The father of the Bengaluru techie claimed that his son had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife. "My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption, but he will fight as he is on the path of truth... He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar, told ANI.

5. Kumar, who currently stays in Bihar's Samastipur, said Subhash's wife started filing cases against them in January 2021. "She started filing cases since January 2021... My son had thought that she had left (their home) after Corona and that their 1-year-old son would grow up a little at his maternal uncle's home... she also started filing cases against our entire family," the father said.

6. Earlier on December 11, the SC also expressed concern over the growing tendency to misuse Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which penalizes cruelty by husbands and their relatives against married women.

7. The Bengaluru techie had sent mail to President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court urging them to come to the rescue of harassed husbands and arrest the accused persons, his wife, mother-in-law, and others in his case.

8. A part of the suicide note left behind by 34-year-old Atul Subhash, besides disclosing shocking details, revealed his wish to get ashes poured into a gutter outside the court if those who harassed him were not found guilty.

(With agencies inputs)