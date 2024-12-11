Atul Subhash Tragedy: Family Of Estranged Wife Denies Allegations, Says 'Will Come Out With Proof'

The family of Nikita Singhania, the wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, has publicly expressed regret over his tragic death but maintains their innocence.

According to areport by CNN-News18, they stated their intent to provide evidence to prove they are not at fault.

"We Are Not Guilty," Says Singhania Family

In a statement, the Singhania family said, "We regret Atul’s death, but we are not guilty of what happened. We will soon come out with all the proof to show we did nothing wrong."

Their response comes amid public outrage over the death of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, an engineer who took his life on December 9 in his Bengaluru apartment. His death has sparked debates about alleged misuse of dowry laws.

Allegations of Harassment

Subhash’s suicide has been linked to allegations of harassment by his estranged wife, Nikita, and her family. According to reports, Atul documented his grievances in a 90-minute video and a detailed 24-page suicide note. In these, he accused his wife of filing nine cases against him, which he claimed had pushed him to despair.

FIR Filed

Following Subhash’s death, his brother, Bikas Kumar, lodged a complaint with the police. The complaint was later converted into an FIR, naming four individuals: Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. They have been charged under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bengaluru Narcotic Substances Act (BNS).

In his video and note, Atul Subhash also criticized the justice system, expressing frustration over its failure to provide him relief. He alleged that the multiple legal cases filed by his wife were an attempt to extort money.

Growing Debate on Dowry Law Misuse

Atul Subhash’s death has reignited discussions around the alleged misuse of dowry laws in India. Critics argue that such laws, while essential for protecting women, are sometimes weaponized in marital disputes.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday emphasized the importance of exercising caution in dowry harassment cases. The court highlighted the need to prevent the misuse of the law and avoid unwarranted harassment of innocent family members.

The bench observed an increasing tendency among some wives to use the judicial system as a "means to pursue personal vendettas against their husbands and their families."

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).