Atul Subhash Tragedy: Why Section 498A Is Becoming A Curse For Indian Men?

You might have come across the name Atul Subhash in recent headlines or news reports about his untimely demise. His story is not just another statistic—it is a reflection of a deeply concerning reality. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News delves into an aspect of this tragedy that compels us to question how life becomes so unbearable for someone that they calmly articulate their grievances before embracing death.

Watch Full Episode Here

Atul’s Final Message: A Question to the Judicial System

Atul’s tragic end has left many pondering over the shortcomings of our legal framework. While laws like Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code are designed to protect women from dowry harassment, their misuse has devastating consequences. Atul is one of many men who have succumbed under the burden of false accusations and unending legal battles.

This raises a critical question: why has Section 498A become a bane for many men? And what changes can be made to prevent others like Atul from taking such extreme steps?

A Longstanding Demand for Reform in Section 498A

The demand for reform in Section 498A is not new. Over the years, countless young men harassed by false dowry claims have ended their lives. In fact, the issue has reached the Supreme Court, where startling statistics were presented.

NCRB Data Highlights a Grim Reality

A petition referred to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data from 2021, revealing:

- A total of 1,64,033 suicides occurred across India in 2021.

- Among them, 81,063 were married men, compared to 28,680 married women.

- Approximately 33.2% of men cited family problems, while 4.8% mentioned marital issues as reasons for suicide.

These statistics underline a harsh reality. Atul himself mentioned these figures during a court hearing, hoping they would shed light on the plight of men like him. His tragic death must not become just another number in NCRB reports.

A System in Need of Balance

The prompt actions taken to address dowry harassment cases for women are commendable. However, similar urgency is required for cases where men face undue pressure or false allegations. Ensuring fair treatment and addressing the misuse of laws like Section 498A is essential to prevent further loss of life.

The Unbearable Burden

Atul’s life became an overwhelming struggle—allegations from his wife and in-laws, false charges dragging his parents and brother into the ordeal, a staggering demand of Rs.3 crore, and constant travel between Bengaluru and Jaunpur for court hearings. His spirit was broken under this relentless pressure.