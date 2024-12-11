Atul Subhash Was Earning Rs 84,000 Monthly, Was Ordered To Pay Rs 40,000 Maintenance To 'Well-Earning' Wife For Minor Son: Lawyer

The tragic case of Atul Subhash's death has created a storm on social media with people raising questions about the neutrality of Section 498 which is often misused. In this case, the lawyer representing Atul's wife has made some key disclosures related to the case. While brushing aside the allegations made by Atul, the lawyer said that there are multiple forums to approach if one is not satisfied with the Family Court order.

Speaking to the media, the lawyer revealed that both - the husband and the wife - were well-off financially. The lawyer said that while the wife has a good salary and works in Delhi, Atul was living in Bengaluru and was earning Rs 84,000 per month. The lawyer said that the family court had ordered him to pay Rs 40,000 per month in maintenance for the minor son. As per reports, Atul was left with Rs 44,000 per month to fend for himself and his family including the rentals in Bengaluru.

The lawyer said that since the wife is well-settled and has good earnings, the family court did not order any maintenance for the estranged wife. The lawyer added that if Atul was not satisfied with the court order, he could have approached the higher courts.

In the wake of the tragic suicide of the Bengaluru tech professional, Nishant Kr. Srivastava, Advocate-on-Record (AOR), Supreme Court, said the gruelling, long and slow-moving courts and delayed justice dispensation, combined with our societal biases, which are more pronounced in non-metropolitan areas, make the whole process of litigation/ trial a punishment in itself.

Criminal lawyer Advocate Vikas Pahwa called for urgent reforms to curb the misuse of Section 498A, which deals with dowry harassment. Speaking on the issue, Pahwa described the case as "very serious" and highlighted how the law has been exploited over the years, particularly by disgruntled individuals looking to extort money from the husband's family.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).