August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed that 'partition's pains can never be forgotten'.

He wrote, "Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

The Prime Minister added, "May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

This is to be noted that the partition era in 1947 is known as one of the darkest periods in the history of India. The division had displaced hundreds of thousands of Hindus and Muslims. It was accompanied by religious riots and had also resulted in mass murders, rapes, loot and other horrifying memories.

Prime Minister Modi's announcement comes on Pakistan's Independence Day and a day before India celebrates its 74 years of freedom.

ALSO READ | Unbelievable! Indian Rupee was used in Pakistan post Independence for one year

Live TV