August 5: What Major Moves Could Modi Government Unveil Today? Kashmir To UCC On Watch

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues to run, there is speculation aplenty that the Modi government could announce some big things today, August 5th. This date is significant in the history of the administration, as it was the day the big decisions regarding Jammu & Kashmir and the Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation stone laying were announced in the past.

The increased anticipation comes after an informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday. Although details of their conversation are not revealed by Rashtrapati Bhavan or the Prime Minister's Office, the high-profile meeting, which took place just ahead of August 5th, has created widespread speculation.

Sources indicate the government may be weighing landmark constitutional or political choices. There are buzzes going on around possibly sensitive legislations in the current Monsoon Session, from the revival of Jammu & Kashmir's statehood status to landmark actions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). There is also gossip of a major political appointment or a big decision at the presidential level.

Why August 5 Holds Historical Significance

August 5th has become a milestone date for the Modi government as a result of two critical decisions made on this day:

August 5, 2019: The government abolished Article 370, scrapped the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, and split the state into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh.

August 5, 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court ruled on the controversy.

These steps, explicitly going to the heart of BJP and RSS agendas, have given August 5th specific political significance, resulting in the present public and media attention.

Possible Announcements On August 5

The Sunday sitting of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and President Murmu is viewed as an important sign of action looming. Although the details are not known, most opine that the leaders apprised the President of a significant bill or decision to be introduced in Parliament today.

Among the leading issues currently being debated:

Restoration of Statehood of Jammu & Kashmir: Speculation is building regarding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir. Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has recently taken a trip to Gujarat's Kevadia to give a boost to J&K's tourism, an act appreciated by PM Modi. In a separate meeting, All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association President Imran Raza Ansari met Amit Shah in Delhi to analyze the issues of the residents of the Union Territory, including rehabilitation of terror-affected families. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said that the complete statehood of J&K would be restored at the right time. Six years after Article 370's revocation, a positive move on this side could prove to be an important political message.

Launch of Uniform Civil Code (UCC): The Uniform Civil Code continues to be a BJP and RSS core agenda item after the Ram Temple has been built and Article 370 was scrapped. With the BJP government in Uttarakhand already having enacted UCC, and Assam and Gujarat showing similar intentions, it is expected that there will be a nationwide drive. The President's meeting with the administration has fueled rumors that the administration could be setting the stage to introduce UCC legislation, thereby delivering another major ideological commitment.

Vice President Announcement: The session also occurred as the election process of the next Vice President has officially commenced. The Election Commission will release the formal notification for the election on the 7th of August, with nomination till the 21st of August and voting scheduled for the 9th of September. The conversation between PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the President might have involved the choice of the next Vice President candidate.

'One Nation, One Election' Bill: The Modi government had earlier brought the 'One Nation, One Election' bill to the Lok Sabha in December, which was referred to a standing committee. There has been speculation if the government is planning to bring back this bill on August 5th, which seeks simultaneous polls in the nation.

National Special Intensive Revision (SIR) For Voter Rolls: Amidst a political row over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for voter rolls in Bihar, which the opposition is accusing of being voter manipulation, there are speculations that the PM-President meeting may have to do with a possible rollout of such a process on a national level, or even a bill regarding an integrated citizenship card.

Everyone now looks to the government announcements made today as the country waits for what may be another major step by the Modi government on this date that holds historical significance.