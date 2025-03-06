AIMIM Bihar unit chief and MLA Akhtarul Iman on Wednesday called Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a “noble emperor,” and said that he unified India and made it ‘Akhand Bharat.’. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Iman further said that Aurangzeb did not loot India like the Britishers; instead, he served the country. The remarks from the AIMIM MLA came amid a raging controversy over Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's comments praising the Mughal Emperor.

Eulogizing Aurangzeb, Azmi, president of the Samajwadi Party's state unit, had said that during his reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar). Azmi had reportedly also stated that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples," as reported by ANI. He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Azmi’s remarks drew flak and led to his suspension from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till the ongoing budget session ends on March 26. Reacting to the action taken against the SP leader, Akhtarul Iman criticized the BJP, saying that the saffron party has no other work, and they only see political gains through the politics of hatred.

"BJP has no other work but to have political gains through politics of hatred...Aurangzeb was a noble emperor. He earned a livelihood by stitching caps. He didn't use taxpayers' money on himself,” the AIMIM MLA said.

“He was buried here. He didn't loot and leave like the British, but he served this country. He unified India, stretching from Afghanistan to Burma (Myanmar), and made it 'Akhand Bharat.' He treated both temples and mosques equally. So, why is such a controversy being stoked? ...The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of such governments. The action (against Abu Azmi) is unconstitutional," he further stated.

#WATCH | Patna: On Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi's suspension from Assembly over his statement on Aurangzeb, AIMIM Bihar president & MLA Akhtarul Iman says, "BJP has no other work but to have political gains through politics of hatred...Aurangzeb was a noble emperor. He earned a… pic.twitter.com/fRRSJHNjzw — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

Crying injustice, Azmi said the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remark. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the Samajwadi Party to take a stand on Azmi’s remarks, demanding that it must expel him for glorifying the Mughal ruler. Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil moved the motion of suspension of Azmi from the House for the remainder of the session’s term.

Members of the treasury benches said Aurangzeb's praise amounted to an insult to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The motion was passed by a voice vote.

(With agencies inputs)