/Australia probes online threat against PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit

Australian authorities have launched an investigation into an online threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi just days before his scheduled visit to the country for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit. The threat appeared in the comments section of a social media post promoting the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event, which is set to take place at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on July 9, The Australia Today reported on Saturday.
Posted from an account under the name Abu Mustafa, the comment read, "The rooftops of the stadium better close during the event, or he will be coming to Australia for his death."
According to The Australia Today, citing sources familiar with the matter, investigators have traced the IP address linked to the post. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the message and assessing whether any criminal offences have been committed.
The alleged threat comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Australia from July 8 to July 10. During the visit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks and participate in community events, including the Melbourne gathering.
Earlier on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was looking forward to welcoming PM Modi for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit.
In a statement issued by the Australian Prime Minister's Office, Albanese said he would host the Indian Prime Minister in Melbourne as part of the annual summit, which is expected to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
The statement described India as the world's fourth-largest economy and one of the fastest-growing, calling it an important economic partner for Australia. It said the relationship is built on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reinforced by strong economic and cultural ties.
It also highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in trade, defence, security and technology, saying the partnership continues to deliver benefits for both nations.
The statement recalled that Albanese and Modi last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.
"I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit," Albanese said.
"The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to strengthening Australia and India's deep partnership," he added.
(With IANS inputs)
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