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Australia probes online threat against PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit

The alleged threat comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Australia from July 8 to July 10. During the visit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks and participate in community events, including the Melbourne gathering.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Australia probes online threat against PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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