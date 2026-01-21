Australia: Two Killed In Head On Collision In Queensland, Probe On

Australia: According to the Queensland Police Service (QPS), the crash occurred at around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday on a highway near the small town of Epsom, located about 790 km northwest of Brisbane. The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they crashed.

The drivers a 49 year old man and a 39 year old woman were the sole occupants of their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the forensic crash unit has launched an investigation to determine what led to the collision.

Official figures show that Queensland has recorded eight road fatalities so far in 2026, compared to 16 during the same period last year.

The incident follows another fatal crash earlier this week. On January 20, three people died after two utility vehicles collided on a highway near Kingaroy, about 155 km northwest of Brisbane.

One of the vehicles caught fire following the impact, killing the male driver instantly. The driver of the second vehicle, a 44 year old woman, and a 12-year-old girl travelling with her also lost their lives.

Another passenger, a 13 year old girl, was initially taken to a hospital in Kingaroy in serious but stable condition before being airlifted to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

Police closed the highway while investigations were underway and urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to contact authorities.

