Austrian Surgeon Arrested After Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Assist in Brain Surgery

Doctors have long been seen as trusted professionals, with patients relying on their expertise. However, recent incidents of alleged negligence continue to emphasize the need for accountability in healthcare.

A startling case has emerged from Graz Regional Hospital in Austria, where a 33-year-old man underwent brain surgery on January 13, 2024. The procedure, conducted by a senior neurosurgeon with assistance from another doctor, allegedly involved the surgeon’s 12-year-old daughter.

According to the patient’s lawyer, Julia Steiner, near the end of the operation, the surgeon reportedly handed her daughter a drill, instructing her to make a hole in the patient’s skull for a probe. The act was allegedly defended by the surgeon, who claimed her daughter had previously performed her first “gynecological hysterectomy.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the incident, anonymous reports surfaced, resulting in the surgeon’s arrest and a court hearing. Steiner emphasized that although the surgery was completed successfully, the situation could have had life-threatening consequences.

The defence, however, presents a different version. Lawyer Bernhard Lehhofer stated that the girl never actually drilled and admitted that her presence in the operating room was inappropriate. Another lawyer said the surgeon was unaware of the child’s age.

Both the neurosurgeon and assisting doctor face minor physical injury charges, which they deny. Testimony from the assistant doctor revealed that while the surgeon briefly stepped out to take a phone call, the girl asked to assist and was allowed to place her hand on the drill while supervised. The girl’s mother said she did not see the drilling clearly as she was distracted and standing behind.

The case has drawn international attention and is set for its next hearing on December 10.