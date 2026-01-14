Advertisement
NewsIndiaAuthor Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Minor Daughter
INDIGO

Author Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Minor Daughter

Author Neelesh Misra accused IndiGo of misbehaving with his 10 year old daughter during solo travel, triggering a public exchange with the airline.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Author Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Minor DaughterImage Credit: ( IANS )

Author and lyricist Neelesh Misra has accused IndiGo of mistreating his 10 year old daughter, Vaidehi Misra, who was travelling alone as an unaccompanied minor on the airline’s Lucknow–Goa flight.

Taking to X, Misra shared a detailed account of the incident, alleging that an IndiGo staff member behaved rudely towards his daughter during the journey. In his post, he quoted remarks he said were made by the staffer, describing the child as “getting on my nerves” and using harsh language while directing her to eat quickly to avoid missing the flight.

Misra claimed that even after he intervened over the phone, the staffer’s attitude did not change. Calling out what he described as the airline’s arrogance, he said he was shocked to see such behaviour directed at a child and tagged Air Sewa while urging the airline to be ashamed.

Responding to the post, an IndiGo spokesperson said the matter was being taken up on priority and assured Misra that the airline was reviewing the incident thoroughly. The carrier later issued a more detailed statement, maintaining that Vaidehi was looked after throughout her journey and that staff remained courteous and supportive at all times.

 

IndiGo further explained that there had been an issue related to excess baggage, for which options were discussed with Misra. The airline also said that despite limited time before departure, its staff patiently escorted the child to food outlets and ensured she boarded the flight safely.

 

However, Misra was not satisfied with the airline’s explanation, saying its response failed to address the core concerns he had raised. He added that he became aware of the alleged behaviour only because he had given his daughter a basic phone for emergencies, advising other parents to remain cautious when sending children to travel alone. 

