A post on the social media platform X by a Bengaluru woman showing the large difference in the fare between the cab-booking app and the meter of the auto sparked a debate amongst the netizens. Commuters had also raised a series of concerns, including refusal of rides, extra money demands, and refusal to operate using the meter.

The photo shared by the X user showed that her 2.6 km ride in an auto in Karnataka's Bengaluru cost her Rs. 172.45, while the meter on the vehicle showed only Rs. 39. The significant difference in the fare made the netizens question the system of the cab-booking apps.

The price on meter vs the price on uber



If you don’t have your own vehicle in Bangalore, you’re screwed pic.twitter.com/2OYlhxuckq — Aditi Srivastava (@adviosa) July 6, 2025

Netizens' Reaction

The social media users were divided as one user commented below the post, “this is your sign to buy that scooty.”

“Uber prices are based on Supply-Demand, while Meter prices are fixed by the government. It should always be based on Supply-Demand for fairness, but(3x) Bangalore Govt. & the Auto Mafia doesn't let that happen fairly either with Bike Taxi Bans & removing non-Kannadiga Autos,” another user explained.

“Now a days I don't even go by auto as auto prices are equivalent or more than cab without AC prices. So ditch auto,” another X user wrote.

“Just look at the loot almost 10 times the actual fare, just because you are believed to earn lacs monthly by entire city & will be treated like password less ATM!” a comment read.

Karnataka Govt's Previous Action

IANS reported on June 29 that the Karnataka government has issued directions to initiate a crackdown on charging of excessive fares by app-based and other auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru city. The order specifically cites instances of cab aggregators charging exorbitant fares, terming it "daylight robbery".

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy had issued orders in this regard to the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Department of Transport.