topStoriesenglish2571954
NewsIndia
SEX-SERVICE RACKET BUSTED

Autorickshaw Sex-Service Racket Busted In Maharashtra's Thane. Read Details

The two absconding accused accepted money through mobile payment services and booked hotel rooms for clients. They would send women in an autorickshaw, said the official.

Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Autorickshaw Sex-Service Racket Busted In Maharashtra's Thane. Read Details

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver and are on the lookout for two more persons who allegedly ran online flesh trade in Mira Road near Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The two absconding accused accepted money through mobile payment services and booked hotel rooms for clients. They would send women in an autorickshaw, said the official.

Acting on a tip-off, the police got a decoy to make a booking. They arrested the auto driver when he brought two women for him on Wednesday, said Senior Inspector Sameer Ahirrao of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, he said, adding that the auto has been seized and the two women sent to a rescue home.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Sex-Service Racket Bustedautorickshaw sex-serviceonline flesh tradeSameer Ahirrao

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away