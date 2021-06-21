Available for questioning over video call, says Twitter India Chief on Ghaziabad assault video case

New Delhi: Four days after the Ghaziabad police lodged an FIR against social media giant Twitter over an assault video case, the Twitter India Chief has said that he is available for questioning.

As per a TV channel report, Manish Maheshwari, Twitter India Managing Director, said that he ready for questioning over a video call.

Maheshwari was on June 17 summoned by the Police to record the statement within seven days.

The case pertains to a video that went viral where an elderly Muslim man was seen being beaten by some young men and claimed to be their intentional attempt at disrupting the peace.