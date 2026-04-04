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NewsIndiaAvalanche alert issued in areas of J&K; Avoid movement in high-risk areas
J&K AVALANCHE

Avalanche alert issued in areas of J&K; Avoid movement in high-risk areas

The order appeals to residents, tourists, and nomadic communities to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the administration for safety.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Avalanche alert issued in areas of J&K; Avoid movement in high-risk areas

Authorities in Ganderbal have issued a 24-hour avalanche advisory, warning of medium-intensity avalanches above 2,400 meters and urging the public to stay alert and avoid high-risk zones.

The advisory states, "In view of the avalanche forecast indicating MEDIUM INTENSITY AVALANCHE above 2,400 meters in District Ganderbal for the next 24 hours, the general public is advised to remain highly vigilant."

It further directs, "People are strictly advised to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas, including slopes, hilly terrain, and higher reaches, until further orders from competent authorities."

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The order appeals to residents, tourists, and nomadic communities to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the administration for safety.

For emergencies, contact the 24×7 District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) at 0194-2416260, 0194-2416261, or 8493868773.

The advisory comes after a sudden weather shift from back-to-back Western Disturbances has paralyzed normal life in Kashmir and Leh, with 24 hours of relentless plains rainfall and mountain snowfall, and forecasts predict another 24 hours of the same.

Public inconvenience mounts alongside farmer worries, as the Met Department warns of avalanches and landslides, prompting district-wide alerts and travel advisories to shun non-essential trips amid waterlogged roads and closed high passes like Zojila, Sinthan Top, Mughal Road, and Razdan.

Jammu & Kashmir reels under severe conditions through April 10: 83% chance of heavy plains rain (Srinagar hardest hit), fresh higher-altitude snow, 40-50 km/h gusts, and hail. Ramban sector on NH-44 faces acute rockfall risks; Kulgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal, and Anantnag see 30% snowfall odds.

IMD Srinagar and Leh confirm two active systems fueling the onslaught till April 10, 2026, temperatures plunging 3-5°C through April 7-10. A fiercer second wave looms with moderate rain/snow, followed by gradual improvement but lingering light spells.

Farmers must halt spraying, sowing, and fertilizing to safeguard crops during this deluge. Authorities implore locals and tourists: stay put, heed advisories, prioritize safety.
 

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