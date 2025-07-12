Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday said that the ministry is analyzing the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report on the AI 171 crash.

"This is a preliminary report, at the ministry we are analysing it. We are coordinating with AIBB for any support they need. We are hoping that the final reports come out soon so that we can arrive at some conclusion," ANI quoted Minister Kinjarapu as saying.

Minister Kinjarapu also expressed confidence in India’s aviation workforce, stating that pilots and crew members are the essential pillars supporting the industry.

"I truly believe we have the most wonderful workforce in terms of pilots and the crew in the whole world have to Pilots and crew are the backbone of the aviation industry," he said.

His comments came in the wake of the preliminary findings into last month’s tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed at least 270 lives.

The AAIB’s 15-page report revealed that both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly within 90 seconds of takeoff during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.

According to data from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR), the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF in quick succession, just one second apart.

The report also revealed that cockpit audio recordings captured one pilot asking, 'Why did you cut the plane off?', to which the other pilot denied doing so.

This uncommanded shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.

According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise. The aircraft, which had briefly reached a speed of 180 knots, was already descending and failed to regain altitude. The final distress call -- a "MAYDAY" -- was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.

Soon after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India acknowledged receipt of the 15-page preliminary report. It said it continues to cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities fully.

"We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time. Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," Air India stated in a post on X.

The final report is expected in the coming months.

Flight AI171 was a scheduled service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carrying 230 passengers and crew. The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history.

(With ANI Inputs)