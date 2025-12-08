Aviation Minister Promises Firm Action Over IndiGo Disruptions, Says, 'We Will Set An Example For Every Airline'

As IndiGo struggles to return to normal operations after a severe crew shortage caused nationwide disruption, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has issued a strong warning, saying that the government will take “strict action” to set an example for the entire aviation sector.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the turmoil, which led to hundreds of flight cancellations and left thousands of passengers stranded, stemmed from IndiGo’s “internal crisis” following the rollout of the government’s revised passenger safety norms.

“We care for pilots, crew and passengers. We made it clear to all the airlines. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline. If there will be any non-compliance, we will take action,” he told the House, confirming that a comprehensive inquiry is now underway.

The minister also emphasised that India has the potential to support “five major airlines” and reiterated the government’s intent to bring more players into the sector. His remarks, however, did not satisfy the Opposition, which staged a walkout, accusing the government of failing to manage the crisis.

Chaos Across Airports

For several days, airports across the country witnessed confusion, long queues and emotional distress as IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights. Travellers missed weddings, holidays, and critical work engagements, while airport terminals were filled with exhausted passengers trying to navigate the unfolding mess.

The crisis took root in the government’s new flight duty norms aimed at combating pilot fatigue, an acknowledged contributor to global aviation accidents. Announced nearly two years ago, the rules mandated increased rest periods for pilots and imposed stricter limits on night operations. Airlines were expected to strengthen their pilot workforce in advance.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,200 flights daily and is known for tightly optimised schedules, fell short on crew numbers as the rules came into effect. The shortfall triggered widespread cancellations, causing a cascading operational failure.

As the situation worsened, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) temporarily eased certain provisions of the new norms to stabilise operations.

Questions Over Market Structure

The chaos also reignited political concerns about the concentrated nature of India’s aviation market. Together, IndiGo and Air India command most of the domestic market share, a situation the Opposition claims has made the system vulnerable to shocks.

The government, however, has insisted that it consistently encourages new entrants and believes India’s aviation landscape is large enough for multiple competitive carriers.

What Comes Next?

With an inquiry underway and IndiGo under intense scrutiny, the government’s stance suggests an appetite for stricter accountability. For now, passengers are still grappling with the fallout, while the aviation sector is facing renewed calls for better preparedness, stronger oversight and a more diverse market structure.