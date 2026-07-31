/‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers’: EAM S Jaishankar speaks with Iranian FM Araghchi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and “strongly urged to refrain from attacking commercial shipping and seafarers under any circumstance.”
In a post on X, EAM S Jaishankar stated, “Had a tele-conversation with FM of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party.”
The conversation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the region, where maritime security has become a major concern for global trade routes, including energy supplies critical to India. Jaishankar reiterated India's firm stance against any disruption to civilian maritime activities, regardless of the party involved.
Jaishankar noted that India was “apprised of Iran’s perspective” and reaffirmed New Delhi’s consistent position: “India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy.”
Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 31, 2026
Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party.…
Since the war in West Asia broke out, India has maintained close diplomatic engagement with Iran even as it balances relations across West Asia.
New Delhi has repeatedly called for de-escalation, respect for international maritime norms, and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue. Freedom of navigation in key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz remains a strategic priority for India, given its significant energy imports from the Gulf region.
Earlier today, the US military shared new details on its ongoing operations targeting Iran, noting that American forces have rerouted dozens of commercial vessels and are sustaining a robust surveillance and naval presence throughout the Middle East.
“As of July 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 24 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance,” US Central Command stated, highlighting the operation’s extensive reach.
On Wednesday, the United States carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iran in response to what US officials called an attempted Iranian assault on American forces in the region. The action represents the latest sharp escalation in the months-long conflict.
The strikes occurred less than 24 hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at US military sites in Jordan, an attack that was successfully intercepted by air defenses, according to American officials. President Donald Trump had previously pledged a strong retaliation, stating that the US would respond to the attempt “very hard.”
CENTCOM has not yet released specifics on the locations or extent of the latest strikes within Iran.
Iranian state media, however, reported explosions in several southern provinces, including Hormozgan and Khuzestan. Strikes were said to have hit areas near oil facilities as well as islands in the Persian Gulf.
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