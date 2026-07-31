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‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers’: EAM S Jaishankar speaks with Iranian FM Araghchi

EAM noted that India was “apprised of Iran’s perspective” and reaffirmed New Delhi’s consistent position, “India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy.”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers’: EAM S Jaishankar speaks with Iranian FM Araghchi
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi held in May 2026. (IANS)

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