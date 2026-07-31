/‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers’: EAM S Jaishankar speaks with Iranian FM Araghchi

New Delhi has repeatedly called for de-escalation, respect for international maritime norms, and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue. Freedom of navigation in key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz remains a strategic priority for India, given its significant energy imports from the Gulf region.



Earlier today, the US military shared new details on its ongoing operations targeting Iran, noting that American forces have rerouted dozens of commercial vessels and are sustaining a robust surveillance and naval presence throughout the Middle East.