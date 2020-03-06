Avoid festivals, malls, set up isolation wards — Indian Army gears up to fight Coronavirus

New Delhi: Indian Army on Friday (March 6) issued detailed instructions about preparations and emergency response to tackle coronavirus, directing military hospitals to establish isolation wards and have separate outpatient departments (OPDs) for the screening of symptomatic cases to prevent transmission. According to reports, the army may set up isolation wards in five cities — Kolkata, Jaisalmer, Surat, Suratgadh, Sikanderabad and Chennai.

The Army also instructed service hospitals to work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and designated ICMR labs. The instruction comes after the tally of the confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 31 in the country on Friday.

"In consonance with various advisories issued by the Government, Indian Army headquarters has issued detailed instructions with respect to preparations and emergency response in tackling COVID-19. Military hospitals to establish isolation wards and have separate OPDs for a screening of symptomatic cases to prevent avoidable transmission. Service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and designated ICMR labs," a statement released from the army said.

The Army further asked its personnel to postpone all non-essential mass gatherings such as upcoming festivals, welfare gatherings and public functions. It further advised to avoid all non-essential trips outside the country.

"Service personnel to be encouraged to utilize Shopping Complex facilities within the Cantonment /Military Stations and avoid visits to crowded areas like movie halls/ shopping malls etc," it added.

The Amry also said that regular health information education and counseling activities to be carried out at all military stations.

"All non-essential foreign travel to be avoided," it added.