/'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations

Delhi Police has issued a fresh advisory for citizens amid ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak.
In a post on X the Delhi Police said, “Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district. Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey.”
On Friday, the Delhi Police advised the public to refrain from travelling to areas under prohibitory orders except when absolutely necessary. They further instructed app-based mobility services, food delivery platforms, quick-commerce operators, logistics providers and other e-commerce companies to regulate their operations in the notified zones. Authorities emphasised that ride-hailing services, food delivery apps and digital commerce platforms must strictly comply with the restrictions while operating in the affected areas.
Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 25, 2026
Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey.@dtptraffic#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/V6JsqRUKnC
Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet posted, "Service Update Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."
Dharmendra Pradhan on his resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the CJP and the Centre.
"Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister," he wrote in his post.
He also said he took full responsibility for the NEET paper leak and "never turned away from the situation", but "individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students".
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