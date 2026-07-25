Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations

'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations

Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid the New Delhi area amid heavy crowds and traffic congestion linked to ongoing student protests, while entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations were reopened.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations
Dharmendra Pradhan1 min ago
2
lip gloss23 min ago
3
Dharmendra Pradhan28 min ago
4
Dharmendra Pradhan29 min ago
5
face highlighter34 min ago