Avtar Singh Shahi Appointed IG, BSF IG Frontier Headquarters In Delhi

The Home Ministry of India has appointed Avtar Singh Shahi, as Inspector General, IG Frontier Headquarters, BSF, Delhi. Shahi was earlier serving as Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters Special Ops BSF, Odisha. Shahi is among the most distinguished senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Avtar Singh Shahi is a decorated officer, repeatedly recognized for his service to the nation. In August 2025, he was awarded the President of India's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the country's highest police honor for sustained dedication and leadership.

Earlier, in May 2018, he was conferred the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, presented personally by the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

With an illustrious career spanning decades across some of the most critical and challenging assignments, Avtar Singh Shahi is expected to bring a diverse experience to the BSF HQs.