AWAMI LEAGUE

Awami League Rejects Dhaka Court's Verdict Against Hasina, Says 'Entirely Predictable'

alleged that the ruling reflects how the ACC has been “weaponised” for political motives by “desperate, unelected men.”

Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Awami League Rejects Dhaka Court's Verdict Against Hasina, Says 'Entirely Predictable'

The Awami League on Monday dismissed the Dhaka court verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members in an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) case, calling it “entirely predictable.”

Criticising the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the party alleged that the ruling reflects how the ACC has been “weaponised” for political motives by “desperate, unelected men.”

Earlier in the day, the court sentenced Hasina to five years in prison over alleged irregularities in the Purbachal New Town land allocation project. Her sister, Sheikh Rehana, received a seven-year sentence, while her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, was sentenced to two years.

"No persuasive evidence of corruption was heard at the ACC, because none exists. Defendants did not have proper legal representation at the ACC and were judged in absentia. The process fails to pass any reasonable test of judicial fairness, a point that has been made forcefully by both local and international legal experts," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

(With IANS inputs)

