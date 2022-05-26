Awantipora encounter: LeT terrorists who killed TV artist Amreen Bhat trapped

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists who killed a TV artist Amreen Bhat are trapped in an ongoing encounter in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. Earlier Kashmir zone police tweeted “Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. Amreen Bhat, a TV artist and social media sensation, was killed yesterday inside her home in Hishroo village of Chadoora area of Budgam by terrorists, while his nephew was also injured having bullet injury in his right arm.

IGP Kashmir had earlier said that the LeT terrorists were behind the killing of the artist.

Notably, this is the 51st encounter of the year. In the last 50 encounters, security forces have managed to kill 78 terrorists including 25 Pakistani terrorists beside 43 mostly hybrid terrorists have been arrested.

Besides 14 civilians including cops, who were on leave, were killed by terrorists this year while 16 security personnel have lost their lives in anti-terror operations.