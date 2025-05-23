Ax-4 Launch To Make Shubhanshu Shukla First Indian On ISS

The next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has achieved an important step in its preparation before the launch. This means the team is moving forward and getting closer to being ready for the trip to space.

Houston-based company Axiom Space has finished an important safety check called the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) on Wednesday, May 21. This review is a key step before the launch of their fourth space mission with a crew heading to the International Space Station (ISS). It helps make sure everything is prepared and safe for the astronauts to fly.

The mission is planned to launch on June 8 at 9:11 a.m. EDT (6:41 p.m. IST), from Launch Complex-39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) confirmed that everything—both the equipment and the team—is ready for next month’s launch. This upcoming mission will be Axiom’s busiest one so far when it comes to scientific research in space.

During their stay of about 14 days, the Ax-4 crew will carry out over 60 activities on the International Space Station. These will include science experiments and programs to connect with people back on Earth, like educational and awareness efforts.

The Ax-4 mission will be led by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut. This will be her fifth trip to space and her second mission with Axiom Space. After this mission, she will have spent nearly 700 days in space—more than any other American, breaking her own record.

The Ax-4 mission will mark a historic moment as Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Joining astronauts from Poland and Hungary, this will also be the first space trip for each of these three astronauts. Axiom’s Chief of Mission Services, Allen Flynt, said during a press call on May 20 that this mission brings human spaceflight back for these countries. While India, Poland, and Hungary have sent astronauts to space in the past, this will be their first journey to the International Space Station.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Background

Shubhanshu Shukla, an accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, brings a wealth of experience to the Ax-4 mission. Born in Lucknow, India, he joined the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot and rose to the rank of Wing Commander. With over 2,000 hours of flight experience, Shukla has demonstrated exceptional skill and leadership in high-stakes missions. Selected by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for this historic mission, he underwent rigorous astronaut training in collaboration with NASA and Axiom Space. Shukla’s participation not only highlights India’s growing role in global space exploration but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring scientists and astronauts across the nation.

Sudeesh Balan, the project director at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said during a call on Tuesday, May 20, that missions like Ax-4 can inspire young people to take an interest in space technology.

The Ax-4 mission will carry out 60 experiments and outreach programs, with contributions coming from 31 different countries. Dana Weigel, NASA's ISS program manager, called the mission a "fantastic way" to grow the space agency’s research work on the space station.

Outreach Program

An outreach program is an effort to connect with and educate people, especially those who may not have easy access to certain information or experiences.

In space missions, outreach programs often include:

- Educational activities for students and teachers

- Live video calls or messages from astronauts in space

- Sharing science experiments with the public

- Inspiring young people to learn about space, science, and technology

The goal is to make space exploration exciting and understandable for everyone, not just scientists.

ISRO Inspires Students Nationwide

Sudeesh Balan, project director at ISRO, shared more details about the outreach programs planned during the Ax-4 mission. He said ISRO is organizing two special events where students will get a chance to directly interact with Shubhanshu Shukla.

"One of the main activities will be a live interaction between Shubhanshu Shukla and students. We are planning to hold two such events at different locations in India," he said.

In addition to that, there will be a session using amateur radio—a long-standing tradition on the International Space Station—where students will be able to connect and talk with Shubhanshu Shukla. The students have already been selected, and the preparations for these events are currently underway. Two places in India have been chosen for these activities.

Over 60 Experiments in Orbit

Out of the 60 planned experiments for the Ax-4 mission, 17 are being supported by the European Space Agency (ESA). Most of these are being done in partnership with Poland, specially designed for this mission, explained ESA mission manager Sergio Palumberi during a call on May 20.

Hungary has also played a big role by contributing 25 experiments through its space program called HUNOR, which helps train and support Hungarian astronauts and researchers. These experiments will help study things like health, technology, and science in space.

ISRO’s Microgravity Experiments in Space

ISRO has selected seven microgravity research experiments suggested by Indian researchers (called Principal Investigators or PIs) from different national research labs and universities. These experiments are planned to be carried out on the International Space Station (ISS).

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission will mainly study how living in space affects small organisms, plants, and the human body. It will help scientists learn more about how life changes in space conditions.

Apart from this, ISRO and NASA will also work together on five more experiments focused on human research.

Crew Yet to Name Dragon

The four-member Ax-4 team, including Shubhanshu Shukla, will travel to space in a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Following tradition, the crew gets to choose the name for the spacecraft's first journey. However, the name hasn’t been shared yet. SpaceX’s Director of Dragon Mission Management, Sarah Walker, said the crew will reveal the name later. It was not announced during the press call on May 20.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)