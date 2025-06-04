The Axiom-4 Mission, an international spaceflight led by the US company Axiom Space, has been delayed by two days and is now set to launch on 10 June. When Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Indian Air Force takes off with his three international teammates on Tuesday, they’ll have a special fifth companion—a soft toy swan named "Joy."

This plush swan isn’t just for fun—it holds cultural meaning in all the countries that the four astronauts represent, making it a symbol of unity and shared heritage on this global space mission.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will also take a special keepsake (a meaningful item carried as a reminder or tribute) with him on the mission to honour Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who was not only India’s first astronaut but also Shukla’s mentor. This souvenir is a tribute to Sharma’s historic journey into space and his lasting contribution to India’s space programme.

During the Axiom-4 pre-launch press meet on Tuesday, 3rd June, a small soft toy swan could be seen resting on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s lap.

Introducing the toy, named "Joy," as the "fifth crew member" of the mission, American astronaut and mission commander Peggy Whitson explained that the swan has cultural meaning in each of the countries represented by the astronauts on this mission. The toy serves as a symbol of shared tradition and unity among the international team.

Peggy Whitson said, "We believe Joy is the perfect symbol of the values this mission stands for."

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla added that in Hindu mythology, the swan is the vehicle of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning. In Indian culture, the swan also stands for wisdom, knowledge, and clear thinking with a strong sense of purpose.

In Poland, another country part of the mission, the swan is seen as a symbol of grace, beauty, and wisdom. And in Hungarian folklore, swans are often linked to magical journeys beyond Earth, making it a meaningful symbol for a space mission.

Joy the swan will serve as the mascot (a symbolic figure meant to bring identity, luck, or team spirit) for the Axiom-4 mission.

Originally planned for 29 May, the launch was first delayed to 8 June, and is now set to take place on 10 June at 5:52 PM IST. The mission will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from India is the pilot for this mission. He is also one of the four astronauts being trained for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be joined on the mission by Peggy Whitson from the US, who is the mission commander, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

Shukla’s fellow Indian astronaut, Prashant B Nair, has been selected as the backup crew member for this mission.

The astronauts will spend 14 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where they will carry out various tasks and experiments as part of the mission goals.

The Axiom-4 mission will include around 60 scientific experiments and activities involving 31 countries, such as the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and many European nations.

This makes it the most research-focused Axiom Space mission ever carried out on the International Space Station (ISS) so far. It highlights the global importance of the mission and the spirit of international teamwork, as countries come together to push forward scientific research in microgravity (weightlessness) while in low-Earth orbit.

Tribute Souvenir for India’s First Space Traveller

Sharing his plans for the 14-day stay on the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said he will carry souvenirs that reflect India’s culture and values.

Among these, there is one item that holds special emotional value for him. It’s a “surprise gift” to honour Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space. Shukla said, “I want to keep it a surprise for now. I’ll share the details after the mission.”

He also mentioned that Rakesh Sharma has been a mentor and a great source of support during his space journey. However, Sharma won’t be attending the Axiom-4 launch on 10 June.

“Sadly, he won’t be able to attend the launch,” Shukla said, “but I stay in regular contact with him, and I know he fully supports me throughout this journey.”

