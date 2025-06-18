Axiom-4 Mission Rescheduled For Launch On June 22

Axiom Space has announced that the next probable launch date of Axiom Mission 4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, is June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

In a post on X, ISRO said, "Based on the readiness status of the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, the Dragon spacecraft, repairs in the Zvezda module of the International Space Station, ascent corridor weather conditions, and the health and preparedness of the crew in quarantine, Axiom Space has informed that the next probable launch date is 22 June 2025."

Additonally, Axiom Space informed that the Ax-4 crew, comprising Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, as commander, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as pilot, and mission specialists are ESA (European Space Agency) project Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, remains in quarantine in Florida, to maintain all medical and safety protocols.

"The #Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to maintain all medical and safety protocols. The crew is in good health and high spirits and looks forward to launch!" Axiom posted on X.

The Ax-4 mission will lift off aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The crew of Ax-4 consists of individuals from India, Poland, and Hungary, representing the first time each country has sent a mission to the space station, and it is also the second government-backed human spaceflight endeavor in more than 40 years, as stated by Axiom Space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become India's second national astronaut to travel to space since 1984.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA.

As stated by Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realize the return" to human space travel for India, Poland, and Hungary, signifying that it's the first government-sponsored flight for each nation in over four decades.

(With ANI inputs)