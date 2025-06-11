The Axiom-4 mission to take Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed for the second time within two days because of a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Initially planned for June 11 at 5:30 PM IST, the launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida is now waiting to be scheduled again, SpaceX and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Latest Delay Due To Technical Issue

SpaceX aborted the launch to fix a LOx leak found in post-static fire booster inspections. "Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to provide more time for SpaceX teams to work on repairing the LOx leak found during post-static fire booster inspections," SpaceX announced on X, noting that a new launch date would be posted once repair work is done and range availability is confirmed.

ISRO explained that the leak was detected in the propulsion bay during a seven-second hot test on the launchpad. "Based on deliberations by the ISRO team with Axiom and SpaceX experts, it has been decided to rectify the leak and conduct required validation tests prior to clearing for launch," ISRO said on X. The LOx, which is warehoused in the Falcon 9's first stage with rocket-grade kerosene, plays a vital role in the rocket's nine Merlin engines, so the problem is a serious issue.

Postponement of Axiom 04 mission slated for launch on 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS.



As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch… — ISRO (@isro) June 11, 2025

A String Of Delays

The mission, originally scheduled for May 29, was pushed to June 8 because of ISS schedule changes, then to June 10, and then to June 11 because of inclement weather, ISRO said. "Because of weather conditions, the Axiom-4 mission launch for taking Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025," ISRO shared on X. The new technical glitch has further postponed India's historic ISS mission.

Axiom-4 Mission And Crew

Axiom-4 is a historic mission for India, Poland, and Hungary, representing each country's first government-backed ISS visit and second manned spaceflight in more than 40 years, according to Axiom Space. The mission crew consists of:

Shubhanshu Shukla (India): A 39-year-old Indian Air Force Group Captain, who will be the first Indian on board ISS, carrying out food and nutrition experiments for ISRO and Department of Biotechnology.

Peggy Whitson (US): Commander of a mission with 675 days of time in space, most experienced US astronaut and first woman to have commanded the ISS twice.

Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland): Scientist at CERN working on research in microgravity.

Tibor Kapu (Hungary): Mechanical engineer who was chosen under the HUNOR program.

The astronauts will perform almost 60 experiments in microgravity over their 14-day ISS visit, promoting global scientific knowledge and India's Gaganyaan program.

Why The Delay Matters

The LOx leak highlighted the level of accuracy demanded in space missions, where the orbits and fuel efficiency are paramount. The first stage of the Falcon 9, with its aluminium-lithium alloy fuel tanks, has to perform without any hitch for the spacecraft to rendezvous with the ISS after several Earth orbits. ISRO prioritized safety, saying, "Rigorous checks are essential for astronaut safety."

What's Next?

SpaceX, ISRO, and Axiom Space are addressing the leak with validation tests to be conducted before a new launch timeline is determined. X posts capture public expectation, with individuals such as @SpaceIndia2025 urging everyone to exercise patience for Shukla's historic trip. As fixing continues, the mission remains a symbol of India's space dreams, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as a "milestone for Viksit Bharat" on X.