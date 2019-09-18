close

Ayodhya case: SC seeks final dateline from all parties to conclude arguments

The daily hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case commenced on August 6.

Reuters Photo

NEW DELHI: As the hearing, the Ayodhya land dispute reaches the final stages, the Supreme Court Tuesday (September 17) asked advocates of all parties to set an end date for conclusion of arguments. 

All the parties in Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute case are now expected to inform the five-member Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, about the time schedule within which they will finish the arguments.

During 25th day of court hearing (Tuesday, September 17), Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Rajeev Dhavan said that there's no doubt that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya but the exact place is not clear. At least three places in Ayodhya claim to be Lord Rama's birthplace, he added. 

The top court on Friday (September 13) had asked the Muslim parties about the origins of the holiest place in Islam, as their counsel contested the stand of Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Ram, being a juristic personality (a legal entity having stakes in the case) in the Ayodhya title dispute.

Dhavan, who is representing the Muslim parties, replied it is intrinsically divine, as Prophet Muhammad said there is one god and only one god.

Dhavan had also contested Hindu parties` reliance on the Skanda Purana, a Hindu religious text to support their arguments on the birthplace of Lord Ram at the disputed site. He also said the concept of belief in the birthplace of God was invented in 1989.

The daily hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case commenced on August 6. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the Allahabad High Court order, which partitioned the 2.77-acre disputed land equally among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

 

