/Ayodhya Development Authority to demolish illegal construction linked to Ram Mandir donation theft case accused; SIT expands probe to five-year trust audit

* The SIT is moving beyond the criminal aspects of the theft to conduct a deep-dive audit of all temple trust financial transactions over the past five years.

* This audit seeks to uncover potential embezzlement, including allegations of commissions in temple construction work, which may implicate senior trust officials such as Champat Rai, Dr. Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao.

* A major challenge for the trust involves providing details on donated jewelry, as investigators allege no formal audits were conducted by the trust.

* During recent interrogations, Dr. Anil Mishra reportedly shifted blame toward staffer Tinnu Yadav, claiming counting staff acted under his direction, though Mishra admitted to lapses in oversight.

* Simultaneous raids were conducted at the ancestral homes of Luv Kush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey in Rudauli and Khandasa, resulting in the seizure of cash, jewelry, and property documents.

* Police have recorded statements from family members and parents of the accused to trace the flow of stolen funds.