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  • /Ayodhya Development Authority to demolish illegal construction linked to Ram Mandir donation theft case accused; SIT expands probe to five-year trust audit

Ayodhya Development Authority to demolish illegal construction linked to Ram Mandir donation theft case accused; SIT expands probe to five-year trust audit

Ayodhya Development Authority has issued a formal notice regarding an under-construction property registered to Supriya Mishra, the wife of accused Luv Kush Mishra.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Ayodhya Development Authority to demolish illegal construction linked to Ram Mandir donation theft case accused; SIT expands probe to five-year trust audit
Image Credit: ANI Video Grab

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