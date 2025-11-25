Advertisement
AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE FLAG HOISTING

Ayodhya Dharma Dhwaj Explained: Symbolism Behind Sun, Om And Kovidara Tree On Ram Mandir Flag

The Prime Minister hoisted a right-angled, triangular saffron flag measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The flag features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram’s valour and lineage, the sacred ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. It was raised atop a shikhar built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, formally marking the completion of the temple’s construction. The sacred ceremony, known as Dhwaj Arohan, took place around noon, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoing across the temple town as seers and pilgrims celebrated the momentous occasion.

The Prime Minister unfurled a right-angled, triangular saffron flag measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The flag features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram’s valour and lineage, the sacred ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. It was raised atop a shikhar built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

Meaning Of Symbols On Ram Temple’s ‘Dharma Dhwaj’

Crafted by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, the specially designed flag weighs between two and three kilograms and is engineered to withstand high-altitude conditions at the 161-foot temple summit and the 42-foot flagpole. The Dharma Dhwaj carries three sacred symbols central to Sanatan Dharma:

Om: representing the eternal spiritual sound and the cosmic vibration that underpins creation.

The Sun: signifying divine energy and Lord Ram’s connection to the Suryavansh (Solar Dynasty).

The Kovidara Tree: believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat created by Rishi Kashyap, symbolising ancient wisdom and the continuity of sacred traditions, according to The Times of India.

Auspicious Timing And Rituals

The PMO stated that the ceremony is being held on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Mata Sita’s Vivah Panchami — a day that symbolises divine union. The date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah, and will visit the Saptmandir, Sheshavtar Mandir, and the Mata Annapurna Temple.

Mass Participation And Security Arrangements

A four-day havan has been underway in the Yagna Mandap ahead of the flag hoisting, with nearly 100 priests performing rituals. Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said thousands of saints from eastern Uttar Pradesh and around 7,000 invitees are expected to attend. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Uttar Pradesh governor, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to be present.

For security reasons, mobile phones will not be permitted inside the temple premises during the ceremony.

Residents and devotees say the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj symbolises not only the structural completion of the Ram Temple but also a profound moment of cultural pride for followers of Sanatan Dharma across the globe.

