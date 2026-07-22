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  • /Ayodhya donation theft case: Why Supreme Court must entrust investigation to Central Agency | Opinion

Ayodhya donation theft case: Why Supreme Court must entrust investigation to Central Agency | Opinion

There are several substantial reasons why the investigation should be conducted by central agencies, including a detailed examination of interstate and international money trails and benami assets. 

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Ayodhya donation theft case: Why Supreme Court must entrust investigation to Central Agency | Opinion

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