/Ayodhya donation theft case: Why Supreme Court must entrust investigation to Central Agency | Opinion

In this widely discussed case, CCTV footage reportedly indicates that employees involved in counting and managing the cash were systematically stealing donation money. Acting on the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government, several arrests have already been made. The matter has now also reached the Supreme Court. It is important to note that it was the Supreme Court's judgment that resolved the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and handed over the site to the Hindu side. Subsequently, it was under the directions of the Supreme Court that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted and entrusted with the responsibility for the construction and management of the temple. Given the sensitivity and scale of the alleged donation theft, along with apprehensions regarding the involvement of influential individuals and financial collusion, it appears necessary for the Supreme Court to entrust the investigation to a central agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).