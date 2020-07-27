Ayodhya gets ready for Ram Temple's Bhoomi Pujan along with massive makeover; details here

Ayodhya: As the Ayodhya city gets ready to begin the construction of the Ram Temple after the historic Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on August 5, it is also getting a massive makeover as several developmental works are either under-way or been proposed in the near future.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the ancient holy town of Ayodhya will be developed as the 'pride of India and the world'.

The Ayodhya city makeover will include the construction, extension and widening of roads and bypasses, development of a 600-acre township, along with setting up a sewage treatment plant.

Here are the complete details of the development projects:

- A Rs 210 crore proposal has been passed for widening and beautification of one of Ayodhya city's main roads that connects Sahadatganj with Naya Ghat. This stretch is around 13.30 km long.

- The National Highway 27 road leading to Ram temple will be widened. Over 400 shops on the stretch will also be shifted to Ayodhya's Terhi Bazar and Community Center premises.

- The road from Terhi Bazaar to Asharfi Bhawan via post office will also be extended by 2.60 km at a cost of Rs 4.26 crore.

- A new 500-meter road from the Asharfi Bhavan to International Media Center will be constructed. The project will cost Rs 2.75 crores.

- Roads around the Ram temple will be repaired and there are also plans to build new roads.

- A bypass from Sohawal in Ayodhya to Vikramjot in Basti via Nawabganj of Gonda will be constructed.

- A 1.5 km long four-lane road will be constructed that will connect Ram temple to the airport. The project will reportedly cost Rs 18.75 crore.

- A 600-acre township will be developed in the Shahnazpur village that lies on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

- There will be extension and repair work the 4 km road from Udaya Chauraha to Golhar on the Panchkosi route which will cost around Rs 25.35 crore.



- The road from booth number 4 in Ayodhya to Hanuman cave via Ramghat intersection will be extended by 4.50 km. This will cost over Rs 10.85 crore.

- A new 1.90 km road from the highway to Ram temple via Mahobra Bazar-Terhi Bazaar will be built at a cost of Rs 275.25 crore.



- A sewage treatment plant will also be set up that will cost over Rs 363 crore.

- A 165 km-long sewer line will also be built in Ayodhya.

- Facade lighting will be installed in temples namely Hanuman Garhi, Dashrath Mahal, Kanak Bhawan, Janaki Temple, Digambar Akhada, Raj Dwar Temple.

- Naya Ghat intersection will be widened and beautified at a cost of Rs 4.90 crore.

- Construction of Queen Huh Memorial Park is underway

- Work on Bhajan Sandhya Sthal in Ayodhya has started in 2016 which is a Rs 19 crore project.

- Ram Katha Park to be expanded and a Ram Katha Gallery is also being made at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

- A New bus depot is being built in the city at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

- A Rs 15.65 crore multilevel car parking near Ayodhya bypass is also proposed.



- A project is proposed of a multipurpose hall in Digambar Arena that will cost Rs 2.75 crore.



- Pavements across the streets in Ayodhya are being built at a cost of Rs 8.38 crore.

- Proposal for development of Laxman Kila Ghat that will reportedly cost Rs 9.73 crore.



- A Press Club is also being constructed in Ayodhya.



- An international Ram Leela centre is under construction in the city.

- Bharat Kund will also be renovated.

Meanwhile, there are reports that a time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal told ANI news agency.