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  • /Ayodhya Police question SBI officials in Ram Temple donation embezzlement probe

Ayodhya Police question SBI officials in Ram Temple donation embezzlement probe

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's primary bank account is maintained at the SBI branch, where investigators are examining the possible role of bank officials in the case. Police are expected to question the branch manager and record his statement as part of the probe.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Ayodhya Police question SBI officials in Ram Temple donation embezzlement probe
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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