/Ayodhya Police question SBI officials in Ram Temple donation embezzlement probe

The Ayodhya Police on Monday reached the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Naya Ghat as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's primary bank account is maintained at the SBI branch, where investigators are examining the possible role of bank officials in the case. Police are expected to question the branch manager and record his statement as part of the probe.