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Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Car, jewellery recovered on the accused’s disclosure

The case involves the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple. A total of eight people have been arrested following an FIR registered at Ayodhya Kotwali police station.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Car, jewellery recovered on the accused’s disclosure
Image Credit: IANS

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