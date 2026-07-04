/Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Car, jewellery recovered on the accused’s disclosure

In a significant development in the high-profile Ram Temple donation theft case, Ayodhya Police have achieved a major breakthrough with the recovery of a Brezza car belonging to the main accused, Avinash Shukla.
Several important pieces of evidence and jewellery were found inside the vehicle based on his disclosure during interrogation.
The car has been seized as proceeds of crime and is currently parked at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station.
Acting on Shukla’s leads on Friday, investigators were taken to a spot near the 14-Kosi Parikrama route in Ayodhya, where the accused allegedly gathered to divide the stolen donations. Police sources said eight accused, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Kamlesh Pandey, and Tinu Yadav, met at this location after the theft to share the cash and conceal valuables.
Shukla reportedly reconstructed the entire sequence of events at the site and explained how the money was distributed among the group. A valuable item believed to be linked to the crime was also recovered from the same area, giving investigators fresh leads. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe.
On Saturday, the team questioned around 33 people, including property dealers and two nephews of Tinu Yadav, who are active in the real estate business. The questioning lasted nearly three hours.
The SIT also examined bank officials and security personnel, and conducted a detailed review of the process used to melt jewellery received as donations.
In parallel, police also obtained land and bank records of the accused and their family members from the Revenue Department.
Records of approximately 20 land parcels have been received so far and are being scrutinised. A key aspect under examination is the timeline, whether these properties were purchased after the accused became associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
If confirmed, the assets could be classified as “proceeds of crime.”
The case involves the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple. A total of eight people have been arrested following an FIR registered at Ayodhya Kotwali police station.
The named accused are Ramshankar Yadav, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Avinash Shukla, and retired bank employee Subhash Srivastava. The complaint was filed by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
The investigation gained momentum after a three-member SIT flagged serious irregularities at multiple levels in its preliminary report.
Investigations are underway to trace the full movement of the stolen property, verify statements, and determine the exact role of each accused.
With multiple angles, from land holdings and bank transactions to the physical division of cash, the SIT is working to build a strong case.
Further questioning of the remaining accused and analysis of recovered evidence is underway, with officials expected to make additional submissions in court soon.
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