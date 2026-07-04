/Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Car, jewellery recovered on the accused’s disclosure

Acting on Shukla’s leads on Friday, investigators were taken to a spot near the 14-Kosi Parikrama route in Ayodhya, where the accused allegedly gathered to divide the stolen donations. Police sources said eight accused, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Kamlesh Pandey, and Tinu Yadav, met at this location after the theft to share the cash and conceal valuables.