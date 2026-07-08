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Ram Mandir donation theft: Police detain accused's uncle, question jeweller in Ayodhya

Ayodhya police have detained the uncle of accused Anukalp Mishra and a local jeweller for questioning in the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: Police detain accused's uncle, question jeweller in Ayodhya
Image Credit: Priests perform divya abhishek of Lord Ramlalla at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. (IANS)

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