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  • /Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Diluted SOP allowed theft 70 times in 45 days, finds SIT

Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Diluted SOP allowed theft 70 times in 45 days, finds SIT

According to the report the accused allegedly removed bundles of currency notes during the counting process. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Diluted SOP allowed theft 70 times in 45 days, finds SIT
Image Credit: IANS

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