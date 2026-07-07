/Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Diluted SOP allowed theft 70 times in 45 days, finds SIT

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, accused Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu kept the keys to the donation boxes (hundis) located at various places inside the temple complex in his possession as the Trust's representative, despite having no formal written authorization to do so.
The SIT report also states that he allegedly arranged a job for his nephew, Manish Yadav, specifically to facilitate the alleged embezzlement. Manish was primarily assigned to the donation counting process. The report also fixed responsibility on the counting-in-charge Subhash Srivastava, stating that the alleged diversion of money occurred in his presence. Consequently, a case has also been registered against him.
The very first point of the SIT report states that the accused allegedly removed bundles of currency notes during the counting process. According to the available CCTV footage, they were captured allegedly committing theft around 70 times over a period of 45 days. During the investigation, the SIT obtained CCTV footage only from April 27, 2026, covering the subsequent 45-day period. As a result, it could not determine whether similar incidents had occurred before that period. The report notes that, due to the limited duration of the available footage, it was not possible to assess either the total number of theft incidents or the actual extent of the alleged embezzlement.
The report states that the alleged offences occurred because prescribed security measures were not properly implemented. Systems such as entry screening, mandatory searches, prescribed dress code, restrictions on personal belongings, hundi-wise counting, denomination-wise record keeping, and effective supervision were reportedly not in place. It adds that even though representatives of the Trust and the bank were present, the prescribed security measures were not effectively enforced.
The preliminary investigation report prepared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the alleged theft in the donation counting room of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, has been made public for the first time. Presented during a Trust meeting, the report concludes prima facie that incidents of theft and embezzlement occurred during the donation counting process. According to the report, there were indications that similar irregularities may have occurred before April 27, but the actual financial loss could not be assessed because CCTV footage for that period was unavailable.
According to the SIT, statements of the accused and the discovery of funds in their bank accounts exceeding their known sources of income strengthened these suspicions. The available CCTV footage reportedly shows counting personnel allegedly hiding bundles of currency notes and loose cash around 70 times.
The report also raises serious questions regarding the Trust's oversight, the bank's supervision, the monitoring system in the counting room, security management, and administrative accountability. However, the SIT clarified that this is only a preliminary investigation report and that a detailed investigation is still underway.
The report states that inadequate implementation of prescribed security measures created opportunities for irregularities. Procedures such as searches at entry and exit points, mandatory dress code, restrictions on carrying personal belongings, hundi-wise counting, denomination-wise documentation, and effective monitoring were reportedly not fully enforced in practice. Despite the presence of representatives from both the Trust and the bank, the alleged irregularities continued.
The SIT stated that an agreement signed between the Trust and the bank on September 20, 2024, had laid down strict security arrangements for entry into and exit from the counting room. However, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on February 6, 2025, reportedly diluted the requirement of mandatory searches by replacing it with regular or random searches, thereby weakening the security framework.
Based on SIT findings, registration of FIRs against eight individuals has been recommended. It has also recommended registering cases and conducting investigations against counting room in-charge Subhash Srivastava, other supervisory personnel posted in the counting room, and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu.
The report states that trustee Anil Mishra, acting as the Trust's representative, had jointly issued operational guidelines with the bank. After the SOP came into force, it was Mishra's responsibility to ensure its implementation through regular review and monitoring.
According to the SIT, there were shortcomings in continuous supervision and oversight. The report also holds counting room in-charge Subhash Srivastava primarily responsible for implementing the security arrangements, stating that the failure to ensure regular searches contributed to the alleged thefts.
According to the report, Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu possessed the keys to several donation boxes across the temple complex despite there being no formal or written authorization for him to do so. The SIT described this as a serious administrative lapse.
The report further mentions that he recommended his relative, Manish Kumar Yadav, for counting duty, allegedly providing him an opportunity to commit embezzlement. The SIT also stated that effective monitoring of CCTV footage during the counting process could have prevented these incidents. Although the audit report had recommended preserving CCTV footage for 180 days, only a 45-day backup was reportedly being maintained.
According to the SIT, the bank failed to provide the prescribed uniforms to the counting personnel. Bank representatives remained present during the counting process, but supervision was reportedly ineffective. The monthly rotation of officials was also not followed. The report points to shortcomings on the bank's part in implementing the SOP.
The SIT has clarified that this is a preliminary investigation report and that the investigation is still in progress. The final report will present detailed findings and recommendations regarding supervisory failures, administrative accountability, institutional shortcomings, and corrective measures.
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