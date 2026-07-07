/Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Diluted SOP allowed theft 70 times in 45 days, finds SIT

The very first point of the SIT report states that the accused allegedly removed bundles of currency notes during the counting process. According to the available CCTV footage, they were captured allegedly committing theft around 70 times over a period of 45 days. During the investigation, the SIT obtained CCTV footage only from April 27, 2026, covering the subsequent 45-day period. As a result, it could not determine whether similar incidents had occurred before that period. The report notes that, due to the limited duration of the available footage, it was not possible to assess either the total number of theft incidents or the actual extent of the alleged embezzlement.