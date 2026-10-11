The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya has been certified as an ‘Eat Right Place of Worship’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), after meeting the food safety and hygiene standards set by the authority.
The certification was handed over by FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani during a special ceremony in Ayodhya. The certification will remain valid for two years.
Meanwhile, trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Mahant Dinendra Das, spoke about the ongoing Ramkot Parikrama and the increase in devotees visiting the temple with the beginning of Navratri.
“Ramkot Parikrama has been taking place for around one and a half to two years, attracting devotees from different places,” Das said.
He added that devotees had arrived from Sultanpur and Basti to perform the parikrama and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.
Today, many people came from Sultanpur and Basti to perform the parikrama and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. With Navratri beginning today, the number of devotees visiting has increased, he said.
Thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged prominent temples across the country from the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.
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