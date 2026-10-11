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Ayodhya Ram mandir gets FSSAI's 'Eat Right Place of Worship' certification

The certification was handed over by FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani during a special ceremony in Ayodhya. The certification will remain valid for two years.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram mandir gets FSSAI's 'Eat Right Place of Worship' certification

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