Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is unwell and has undergone some tests on Thursday (August 13). The test results are expected in a couple of days.

Sources said that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is currently in Mathura, would be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had travelled to Mathura for the Krishna Janmashtami ceremonies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken all details of the heatlh status of the revered saint and has spoken to the District Magistrate of Mathura and Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta Hospital. CM Yogi has also requested Dr Trehan to give immediate medical attention to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The Uttar Pradesh CM has also directed Mathura DM to provide all possible support for providing the best possible medical attention to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

It may be recalled that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had attended the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5 and was present on the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was constituted few months ago after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced its formation on February 5. The Trust has been set up as per Supreme Court's order to oversee the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Mahant Nritya Gopal DasRam Mandir trustUttar Pradesh
