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Ayodhya Ram Mandir row: Trust slapped with legal notice demanding complete financial disclosure

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has served a legal notice to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust demanding a multi-year audit report amid mounting donation misappropriation allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir row: Trust slapped with legal notice demanding complete financial disclosure
Image Credit: A view of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, in Ayodhya. (Photo: IANS)

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