/Ayodhya Ram Mandir row: Trust slapped with legal notice demanding complete financial disclosure

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the administration and construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has been served a formal legal notice demanding absolute transparency regarding its financial accounts. The development escalates a growing political controversy over the management of millions of dollars in cash, gold, and silver offerings contributed by global devotees.
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