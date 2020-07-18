Ayodhya Ram temple construction: Timeline of six meetings in past four days

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a meeting here on Saturday (July 18) to finalise the date for the beginning of work of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Here is the timeline of the six meetings that took place in the past four days in view of the construction the Ram temple.

July 15: Former Director-General of Border Security Force, KK Sharma, who is the Chairman of Ram Mandir Safety Advisory Committee arrived in Ayodhya. He inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi premises and held a meeting with officials.

July 16: Nripendra Misra, the head of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, held two meetings. One with the administrative officials of the district, and the other one with the trustees of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust.

July 17: Nripendra Misra once again met the senior administrative officials of the district in the afternoon. He also held a meeting with Nikhil Sompura (the son of temple model architect Chandrakant Sompura), where the temple model was discussed. The L&T officers and engineers were also present in the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting on July 17. Besides discussion on Ram Mandir, a road map of the development of Ayodhya was prepared where the State government is focussing on the overall development of the Ayodhya city.

July 18: The meeting held on Saturday discussed on a few dates for the Bhoomi Pujan, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be invited. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have sent their suggestions to the Prime Minister's Office who will make the final decision in this regard.