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Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft probe: Why questions are now being raised over trust treasurer swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

According to those supporting him, the SIT has not, so far, produced any conclusive evidence against Champat Rai. They believe any action against him should be based solely on the outcome of the investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft probe: Why questions are now being raised over trust treasurer swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

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