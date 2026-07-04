/Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft probe: Why questions are now being raised over trust treasurer swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya has widened its investigation, questioning dozens of people linked to the temple’s administration, donation management system and land transactions. While eight accused have already been arrested, fresh questions are now being raised over whether the Trust’s financial oversight mechanism functioned as it should have.
According to sources associated with the ongoing investigation, the SIT is examining every possible link connected to the alleged embezzlement of donations made by devotees at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Family members of the accused, their relatives, Trust functionaries, and individuals involved in the temple’s day-to-day administration have all come under the agency’s scanner.
Amid the expanding probe, attention has now shifted towards Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Questions are being raised by some individuals associated with the Ram Temple movement over whether the Trust’s financial oversight mechanisms were adequate, given the nature of the allegations currently under investigation.
#DNAमित्रों | चंपत घिर गए.. 'कोषाध्यक्ष' कैसे छिपे रहे? संतों को चंपत पर विश्वास.. गोविंद गिरी पर सवाल#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #RamMandir #Ayodhya #DaanChori@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/rAiVbaWvpM— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 4, 2026
Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj has served as Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust since February 2020, when the Trust held its first meeting following its formation. As Treasurer, he has been responsible for overseeing the Trust’s financial affairs, including the management of donations received from devotees.
His role includes ensuring the safe handling of cash donations, monitoring donation boxes and collection counters, overseeing digital receipts and bank deposits, maintaining records of donated jewellery, gold, silver, foreign currency and other valuables, and ensuring that the donation counting system remains secure. His responsibilities also include supervising safeguards such as CCTV surveillance, surprise audits and maintaining secure procedures from the point of collection until deposits are made.
Some long-time members of the Ram Temple movement have argued that, because the alleged offence concerns temple donations, questions regarding financial supervision should also be examined. On that basis, some lawyers in Ayodhya have indicated that they intend to seek legal action against the Treasurer as well.
However, the SIT has not questioned Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj so far, and there has been no official allegation or finding of wrongdoing against him.
Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj primarily resides in Maharashtra, where he heads an organisation that runs around 50 ashrams and Vedic schools across the country. He also oversees the Vedashree Tapovan Vedic University at Alandi near Pune, alongside his responsibilities within the Ram Temple Trust.
The issue is expected to figure prominently during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting scheduled for 6 July.
The meeting is expected to consider the resignations of senior Trust members Champat Rai and Dr Anil Mishra while also reviewing the SIT’s interim report regarding the alleged donation theft.
Although both leaders have submitted their resignations, they remain eligible to attend the meeting and vote. Under the Trust’s rules, members are generally required to provide one month’s notice before resigning. Reports indicate that the meeting may discuss the validity of their resignations as well as possible changes to the Trust’s present structure.
The Trust consists of 15 members, although four ex-officio members do not possess voting rights and one member has passed away. As a result, ten members are currently eligible to vote, with six votes required for any major decision.
The meeting assumes additional significance because Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is currently undergoing medical treatment, leaving uncertainty over who will chair the proceedings. The official notice convening the meeting bears the signature of Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.
Even as questions continue to be raised over the Trust’s functioning, several saints have publicly come out in support of former General Secretary Champat Rai.
Supporters argue that Champat Rai has remained associated with the Ram Temple movement for decades and believe that criticism directed at him affects not merely an individual but the credibility of the larger movement that culminated in the construction of the temple.
At the same time, many saints have maintained that anyone found guilty in the alleged donation theft should face strict legal action. They have also stressed that the controversy should not be allowed to undermine devotees’ faith in the Ram Temple or become a political issue.
According to those supporting him, the SIT has not, so far, produced any conclusive evidence against Champat Rai. They believe any action against him should be based solely on the outcome of the investigation.
The investigation has also expanded into the handling of jewellery donated to the temple.
According to sources cited in the investigation, the SIT suspects that some of the allegedly stolen jewellery may have been melted into gold bars. While cash has reportedly been recovered during raids, investigators are still trying to trace the missing jewellery.
Officials are also examining the Trust’s internal accounting procedures. According to information being verified by investigators, quarterly meetings of the Trust reportedly included presentations on income and expenditure, but details relating to donated gold, silver and other valuables were allegedly not discussed.
Investigators are also looking into records relating to precious metals. According to information under examination, the Trust reportedly received around 1,300 kilograms of silver as donations, of which approximately 977 kilograms were sent to the Government Mint for melting. The SIT is verifying records concerning the remaining silver. It is also gathering information regarding approximately 20 kilograms of gold that Champat Rai had earlier stated was received as donations.
Meanwhile, the probe has yielded further developments. Police have recovered the Brezza vehicle allegedly used by the accused Avinash Shukla, from which investigators reportedly recovered several important documents.
During questioning, Avinash Shukla allegedly told investigators that money from the alleged donation theft was initially hidden on the first floor of a hostel linked to Tinnu Yadav before being shifted elsewhere after the premises began functioning as a girls’ hostel. These claims are currently part of the SIT’s ongoing investigation.
Authorities have also issued a notice concerning the property of another accused, Lav Kush Mishra, with reports indicating that demolition action could be initiated following legal procedures.
Investigators are also analysing donation patterns before and after the alleged theft came to light. According to sources, daily deposits into the Trust’s bank accounts have reportedly increased from around Rs 16–18 lakh to Rs 24–26 lakh. Based on this change, investigators are examining whether daily losses of approximately Rs 6–8 lakh may have occurred earlier. The SIT has not yet reached any final conclusion on this aspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.