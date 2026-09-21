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Ayodhya Ram Temple: New CEO Mishra to take full charge today

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) is set to take full charge as CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with a focus on strengthening oversight of Ram Temple administration, security and the management of devotees’ offerings.

Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Temple: New CEO Mishra to take full charge today
Image Credit: IANS

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Ayodhya Ram Temple: New CEO Mishra to take full charge today
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