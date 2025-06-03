New Delhi: Ayodhya is abuzz with spiritual fervor as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir gears up for its second Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled from June 3 to June 5. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the temple's construction, with eight deities set to be consecrated within the complex.

The three-day ritual commenced on Tuesday, June 3, at 6:30 AM, and will culminate on June 5, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra. This year's ceremony holds special significance as Lord Ram will be established in his royal form, Raja Ram, in the newly completed Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor. The ceremony will feature 101 Vedic scholars and priests performing elaborate rituals across all three days.

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, eight splendid Devalayas have been newly constructed within the Mandir Complex, each enshrining a vigraha of revered Shastriya Devtas. The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony for these vigrahas will be conducted with full religious observance from today.

"Within the grand, newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Complex, the Pran Pratishtha of each vigraha will be performed with great reverence. In the Northeast corner (Ishan Kon) of the Mandir Complex, a Shivling will undergo Pran Pratishtha; in the Southeast (Agni Kon), Shri Ganesha will be worshipped. At the centre of the Southern arm, the Pran Pratishtha of a vigraha of Balshali Hanuman Ji will take place; in the Southwest (Nairitya Kon), Surya Dev; in the Northwest (Vayavya Kon), Devi Bhagwati; and at the centre of the Northern arm, the Pran Pratishtha of a vigraha of Maa Annapurna will be performed. Within the main Mandir, on the first floor, the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Darbar will occur, and in the Southwestern corner of the Mandir Complex, the Pran Pratishtha of a vigraha of Sheshavatar will be held," officials further informed.

In preparation for the Pran Pratishtha, a sacred water procession, the Sarayu Jal Kalash Yatra, was held on June 2. The procession began at the eastern bank of the old bridge on the Saryu River and concluded at the Yagyashala, passing through various significant locations in Ayodhya. This water will be used in the sanctifying rituals from June 3.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि परिसर स्थित अष्ट देवालयों में कल से प्रारंभ हो रही प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पूर्व आज पूज्य संतों, आचार्यों, श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र के न्यासीगण, प्रबुद्ध नागरिकों तथा अपार जनसमूह की उपस्थिति में आज पुण्य सलिला सरयू के तट से मंगल कलश यात्रा का आयोजन हुआ।



As the consecration ceremony approaches, Ayodhya is filled with anticipation and devotion. The event promises to be a deeply spiritual and historic moment, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Whereas, the city has been placed on high alert ahead of the event, with commandos from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and armoured vehicles deployed around the temple complex. Round-the-clock surveillance will be maintained in three shifts to ensure a secure environment.

The three-day event, which commenced today on Jyeshtha Shukla Ashtami, will conclude on Dashami (5 June 2025) with worship, bhog, and aarti. Rituals will begin daily at 6:30 AM.

According to the officials, "On 3 and 4 June, the pujan will continue from 6:30 AM until the evening. On Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami (5 June), pujan will commence at 6:30 AM and continue until 11:20 AM. The Pran Pratishtha will take place at 11:25 AM, followed by pujan, bhog, and aarti. All events on this day will conclude by 1:00 PM."

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has urged devotees not to visit Ayodhya solely based on news of the rituals, as no public invitations have been issued for June 3 to 5. Access to the Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor will be restricted, with possibly only 50 devotees permitted per hour through issued passes. The Trust is yet to determine the opening of the Mandirs for public darshan.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Champat Rai, informed that the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is nearing completion. He also issued a statement urging the public not to visit Ayodhya solely based on news of the rituals. No public invitations have been issued for June 3 to 5.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | Preparations for 3rd June Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar at Ayodhya's Ram temple are underway



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend four key events, including the main consecration ceremony, the Saryu Trayodashi Utsav, the birthday celebrations of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and an event on World Environment Day. Coincidentally, June 5 also marks CM Adityanath's birthday, adding to the significance of the day.

The event is expected to draw a large turnout, similar to the celebration held on January 11, marking the first anniversary of the original Pran Pratishtha led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lakhs of devotees gathered on that occasion, and a similar gathering is anticipated this week.