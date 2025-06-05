Ayodhya's Ram Temple is again in buzz as the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram is all set to be held on Thursday, June 5. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the temple's construction and involves the installation of Raja Ram and other deities within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This auspicious occasion is going to mark the second such event, following the first Pran Pratishtha which was held on 22 January 2024.

Here Is The Top Update Of Today's Event:

-The three-day ritual began on June 3, at 6:30 AM, and will culminate on June 5, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra.

-According to Hindustan Times reports, the Anjaneya Sewa Trust will organize the event, with rituals starting at 11 am on Thursday.

-This time the ceremony is a little different but very special as well because Lord Ram will be established in his royal form, Raja Ram, in the newly completed Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor.

-Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the Ram Mandir's first floor, coinciding with his 53rd birthday.

-Approx 62,000 boxes of Prasad are being dispatched from Lucknow for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

-Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk also arrived in Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and Lord Ram Temple amid the ongoing rituals for Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya's Ram temple .

-Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Ayodhya for the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Verification of tenants and residents in unauthorized settlements has begun, with CRPF, SSF, and PAC personnel deployed to ensure security.