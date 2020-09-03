Ayodhya to have several new projects along with Ram temple construction

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod for new constructions in the holy city of Ayodhya as the layout for construction of the grand Ram temple was approved by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Wednesday. The layout comprises 2.74 lakh square meters and the temple would cover 12,879 square metre area.

Earlier on August 29, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra submitted the layout, and other documents related to it, to ADA for approval. The Trust on August 20 had stated that the construction of the temple has "begun" and the engineers are now testing the soil at the site.

Notably, the work on the following projects will also be started along with the construction of the Ram temple.

1. The 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will be converted into 4 lanes. The Parikrama commences from Makhauda Dham, where King Dasaratha had performed a 'Putraprapti Yagya'.

2. The 275-km-long 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg will commence from Makhoda Dham and end at the same place after covering the entire distance.

3. The Parikrama road will pass through Ayodhya, Ambedkaranagar, Barabanki, Gonda, and Basti, costing Rs 2500 crore.



4. It will touch the key places like Chhawni Mahbubganj, Gosaiganj, Inayatnagar, Rudauli, Mian Ka Purva, Patrana, Aliabad, Niyamatganj, Barinbag, Ranimau, Murtian Ghat, Deviganj, Paska, Ramnagar, and Ramgarh Chhawni.



Apart from these projects, the state as well as the central government are also working on the route through which Lord Ram went to the forest. The state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is understood to have Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in this connection.

The 280-km-long Ram Vanagaman Marg, which will start from Ayodhya, is being constructed as a national highway-NH 731A. The road will cover the distance from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, and Chitrakoot.

The detailed project report (DPR) of Ayodhya Ring Road is being prepared along with the Varanasi-Ayodhya Road.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra earlier stated that the temple will be built by adhering to the country`s ancient and traditional construction techniques.

The Ram temple will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities, it added.