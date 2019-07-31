Azam Khan’s son Abdullah detained over 'forged' documents submitted for passport

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son and Uttar Pradesh MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was on Wednesday detained by the police over false information furnished in documents submitted for passport. Abdullah was arrested from outside the Maulana Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A case was registered against the MLA on Tuesday for allegedly forging documents to obtain the passport. The FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station, citing discrepancies in the age proof submitted by him.

The complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena.

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that Abdullah Khan obtained a passport on the basis of false documents. Saxena claimed that the SP leader has mentioned different birth dates in education certificates and the passport documents.

According to police sources, Abdullah Khan has been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Abdullah Khan represents the Suar constituency of Rampur district.

In another unrelated development on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police had conducted raids in the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is headed by Abdullah's father Azam Khan. Sources had said that as many as 2,000 stolen, rare and valuable, books were recovered from the library during the raids. The raid was conducted on the basis of FIR, filed at the Ganj police station on June 16 about missing books from the world-famous Raza library and Madarsa Alia.