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Azamgarh: How a 5-day puja ended in 5 deaths and a bloody ‘encounter’

Investigators are examining witness statements and forensic evidence.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Azamgarh: How a 5-day puja ended in 5 deaths and a bloody ‘encounter’
Image Credit: The accused, Arvind Singh, who killed his wife, son and two priests. He too died after an "encounter" with the police following a seven-hour standoff.

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