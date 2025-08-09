Azerbaijan, Armenia Back Trump For Nobel Peace Prize After Signing White House Accord

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize received another boost on Friday, as Azerbaijan and Armenia, long-time rivals, jointly expressed their support for his nomination after signing a peace accord at the White House.

The two Caucasus nations, which have been embroiled in decades of conflict, signed the agreement in Trump’s presence, aiming to bring lasting peace to the region. Speaking during the White House ceremony, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev proposed that the two countries could submit a joint nomination for the American leader.

“So maybe we agree with Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize,” Aliyev said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan echoed the proposal and offered his full support.

"I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will defend that, and we will promote that," Pashinyan stated.

With the addition of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the number of countries publicly backing Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize now stands at five.

Previously, Pakistan had supported Trump’s nomination, crediting him with helping to broker a ceasefire with India. However, India denied that Trump had played any role in the truce, which was announced on 10 May following Operation Sindoor.

Israel’s support was formalised during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, where he personally handed Trump a letter addressed to the Nobel committee.

Cambodia also endorsed the US President after Washington facilitated a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand following five days of cross-border hostilities.

With Armenia and Azerbaijan now joining the list, international support for President Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination continues to grow.